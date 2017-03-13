NetAudit 1.1

NetAudit is a free portable network troubleshooting tool which combines Ping, Traceroute, Whois, basic traffic capture and logging features.

The program interface looks basic and unfinished. There’s a pointless list of running processes with barely any information (PID, Name) and no double-click, right-click or other actions. A Network Usage box is supposed to graph current speeds, we think, but scaling issues mean it’s almost always blank. Big green and red arrows with numbers underneath presumably represent uploaded and downloaded data, but there are no labels or tooltips to tell us otherwise.

There are some functions here, although they’re buried in the bottom right hand corner: four buttons for Ping, Traceroute, Whois, Inspect Traffic.

Typing a host name or IP address in the box and typing Ping or Traceroute seems to run the usual Windows commands, then displays the results in the central pane.

Clicking “Inspect Traffic” lists processes with active network connections. Again, this seems to use a standard Windows command (netstat -b), redirecting its output to display in the NetAudit window.

So far, so very average, but there’s a small bonus in a “save output” feature. This automatically logs the results of every command for easy review later.