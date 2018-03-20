NDRC welcomes latest accelerator programme cohort

Latest participants includes fintech, fashtech, sensortech companies

A ticketing solution to prevent touting; a data analytics company working with insolvency firms; and a sensor tech company that tracks the success of events are among the latest cohort of 10 businesses to enter NDRC’s accelerator programme.

Featuring founders from across Ireland, the UK and Taiwan, the 12-weeks, represents a total investment of €650,000.

Based at NDRC’s Digital Exchange offices, the start-ups will work with the NDRC team over the course of the pre-seed accelerator phase, helping them move beyond a good idea into building a team and a business that can attract investment and grow.

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, (pictured), said: “It’s great to welcome the latest cohort into NDRC, where we can already see some very interesting ideas and business opportunities.

“Developing a startup from an idea right through to being ready for investment is a challenging process. With our proven expertise and focus, NDRC is here to help with that process.

“A good mix of entrepreneurs in this Spring programme will lend itself to an interesting dynamic, with international influences from as far afield as Taiwan being sure to add to the experience.”

Having invested in 28 new startups during 2017, the number of companies in NDRC’s portfolio has now exceeded 250 in the decade since its foundation. With ten years’ experience, NDRC’s success is built on finding very early stage companies and teams at concept stage, with the potential to grow internationally.

The full list of participants is:

Genuid – a platform that provides UID (Unique Identification) tagging and track-and-trace solutions allowing customers to bind UIDs to various apps and have visibility over their global supply chains.

Evidential.tech – an enterprise blockchain solution.

Evopass – a developer of mobile-first ticketing software.

Depublish – an anti-cyberbullying and online defamation product.

UrbanFox – a detector of online payment fraud for retailers.

SparroWatch – a low-powered smart camera system.

SKMMP – a showroom for fashion collections.

Cerebreon Technologies – a data analytics company, providing insolvency firms with better tools to manage their cases and drive profitability.

Advanced Radio Mapping – a sensor tech and machine learning platform to help customers track event performance and effectiveness of spend at events.

InvizBox – virtual private network provider.

With funds of more than €40 million under management to date, NDRC has a mandate from the Dept of Communications, Climate Action & Environment to make sure digital entrepreneurship is a vibrant and growing part of the Irish economy.

TechCentral Reporters