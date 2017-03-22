NDRC opens entries for summer accelerator programme

Start-up search begins for start-ups with ambition Print Print Trade

NDRC has launched its summer 2017 investment programme for start-ups.

The NDRC Accelerator Programme provides cash investment of between €30,000 and €100,000 per venture, as well as strategic business development advice and intensive mentoring by experts in digital enterprises, innovation, finance, investment, marketing and communications.

More than half of the companies NDRC invests in receive follow-on investment, allowing them to continue on their path to growth. These include Nuritas, Logentries, Bizimply, Boxever and SilverCloud.

NDRC is currently ranked as the top university business accelerator in Europe and second placed university business accelerator in the world by the international benchmarking group UBI Global.

“We invest in exceptional startup teams who are at the early stages of developing a business proposition of global scale,” said NDRC CEO Ben Hurley.

“A digital technology focus does not necessarily mean a founder has to have a background in technology, it means they have a digitally based solution to a problem. As a result, we are looking for founders from a variety of backgrounds – industry, corporate and research.”

Applications close on 9 April. Shortlisted entrants will be invited to pitch to NDRC from 15-22 April and offers will be made in the first week of May.

TechCentral Reporters