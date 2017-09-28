NDRC, Bank of Ireland launch part-time fintech programme

NDRC and Bank of Ireland have opened applications for a three-week part-time fintech programme aimed at professionals in the financial services sector.

The initiative will be run at NDRC and is designed for individuals at the ideas stage who aren’t yet ready to take the full step towards formally starting a business. With the support of expert advisors from Bank of Ireland and NDRC, as well as a panel of volunteers with specialist skills, individuals will have the opportunity to test their idea and assess potential.

Gary Leyden, commercial director, NDRC, said: “Despite having such a strong international financial services sector, we are not seeing enough fintech startup disruption emerging. NDRC believes Ireland needs to do more in this space and this programme is a way to bring our tech industry and financial services industries closer together.

“Fintech is transforming how financial services are managed and delivered across multiple sectors. It’s an exciting space and moving fast with new innovations emerging in areas such as how money is transferred, regulation and compliance, security and insurance, how credit risks are scored and in payments generally.

“With this programme we want to catch people who have deep domain knowledge of financial services, know the industry and may have ideas as to how technologies such as blockchain, data analytics and artificial intelligence can be leveraged to change it.”

Ideas with the most potential will be considered for investment and acceleration support by NDRC after the programme is completed.

David Tighe, head of innovation, Bank of Ireland, said: “Bank of Ireland has pioneered the development of spaces in branches which support start-up fintech companies and entrepreneurs, with our Workbench Spaces now open in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

“Supporting early stage fintech in Ireland is pivotal to supporting business growth and we look forward to working with this new cohort of fintech innovators.”

Applications can be made at www.ndrc.ie.

TechCentral Reporters