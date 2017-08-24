NCI, 30% Club announce STEM scholarship

National College of Ireland, in association with the 30% Club, has announced a full scholarship for any of the Masters programmes in the School of Computing, for a female candidate meeting the academic entry requirements for the course.

The announcement took place as NCI President Gina Quinn welcomes Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, to the college, to take part in the College’s In Conversation With series.

“NCI strives for gender balance,” said Quinn. “In particular, we recognise the need for more women in STEM. A scholarship for one of our Masters of Science courses has the potential to place a woman at the cutting edge of emerging technologies such as cloud computing and cybersecurity.”

Carol Andrews, founder and lead of the Irish chapter of the 30% Club, said: “The 30% Club works to achieve gender balance at all levels in business. Graduate management education and executive programmes act as important accelerators to career development and ultimately to senior leadership roles… Partnering with NCI provides a scholarship opportunity for a woman to progress to a higher level of expertise and influence within the field of technology.”

The 30% Club is a business-led effort to attain 30% female representation in senior management by 2020.

TechCentral Reporters