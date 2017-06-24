National Trust 3.9.29

Explore more than 550 special places protected by the National Trust throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This app is your guide to memorable days out at historic houses and buildings, archaeological sites and monuments, and stunning coast and countryside. It also shows you events happening throughout the year, so there’s always something new to discover. Download the app now and start planning your next visit.

• Find special places: See what’s around you, or search for remarkable heritage and natural wonders across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

• See what’s on: Our places host a range of events throughout the year, many for no extra charge. Use the What’s On section to find what’s happening – from educational talks and tours, to art, theatre and live music.

• Offline mode: Everything you need to plan a visit is available offline, so you can use the app in our most remote locations.

• Save your favourite places: Keep a record of the places you’ve been to, and make a wishlist for the places you want to go.

• Invite your friends: Easily share the places you want to visit (or show your friends what they’re missing!) via social media, email or text message.

