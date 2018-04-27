D-Wave’s Bo Ewald and NASA’s Jordan P. Evans at the Dublin Tech Summit

Quantum computing and space exploration at the Convention Centre Print Print Radio

This week we have two interviews from the floor of this year’s Dublin Tech Summit. First up we meet with quantum computing pioneer and D-Wave president Bo Ewald. Then we talk team building and a new mission to Mars with engineering development & operations manager for the Mars Science Laboratory Jordan P. Evans.

