Napster 5.9

Play all the music you want with the Napster-App on your iPhone, iPod Touch and on your iPad. You can play millions of tracks directly or you can store your favourite songs so that you can enjoy them even when you’ve got no service or Wi-Fi connection. Don’t take our word for it, you can try Napster now and find out for yourself how awesome having unlimited music wherever you go is. If it’s music, we have it!

NEW: With “BMW Apps” and “MINI Connected”, the Napster iPhone app directly connects with the head unit of your car. Control Napster simply via the car head unit and enjoy your music, while you are on the road!

Further features included:

– Millions of songs to play online

– Save songs to offline when you have no connection

– The latest new music added every Monday

– Easy to share music with your friends – Facebook, Twitter, you choose

– Your music syncs automatically between your mobile and computer

– Recommendations from our team of music obsessionals

Enjoy your music wherever you are with our offline mode or play music when you’ve got no service or Wi-Fi connection. If you already use the Napster-App for iOS 4.0., just download this app as update and transfer your downloads to the new version.

A Napster trial or subscription is required. Streaming music requires an active Internet connection. Downloaded music can be accessed without an active connection.

What’s New in Version 5.9

Several bug fixes and performance improvements

Be sure keep Background App Refresh enabled to get our newest updates as soon as they’re available