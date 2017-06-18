MyPC 9.5.0.0

MyPC is a compact and portable system information tool with some unusual extras.

The program organises its features across multiple tabs.

“CPU”, “BIOS”, “Motherboard”, “APM/ Sound” and others provide the usual low-level details you’ll see elsewhere. That’s no surprise, but it does mean you get plenty of information you probably don’t care about at all (the difference in RAM setup between individual banks, for instance).

Other tabs give you extra functionality. The “Network” tab doesn’t just list network adapter details: it also allows accessing an FTP server, running an IP WhoIS or opening an IP address. The “CPU” and “Memory” tabs not only give you the technical specs, but also display the current system load.

A “Control” tab acts as a compact launcher for launching standard Windows tools: Explorer, Control Panel applets, Regedit, the command prompt and more.

An “Execute” button runs common tasks in a couple of clicks. You can clear the clipboard, empty the recycle bin, enable or disable system restore, set a system restore point, and more.

The “Misc” tab has a couple of random bonus features in a date/ time alarm, and a stop watch.