MP3 Skype Recorder 4.33

Record Skype voice calls for free – no strings attached

Audio

12 June 2017

Windows

License: Freeware
Developer: Alexander Nikiforov

MP3 Skype Recorder is a free for private non-commercial use program which automatically records all your Skype conversations (including conferences). It stores your conversations locally in files using compact and very popular MP3 format.

The tool can record P2P Skype calls and SkypeOut calls as well as calls to Skype Online number.

The program sits in the system tray and monitors skype calls.It starts recording automatically when you begin conversation.

It can record several calls simultaneously (one active with others on hold). When doing so the recorder stores every call in separate file for later use. Simple and intuitive interface requires almost no tuning. All you have to do is install the program and provide it with access to the Skype client.

Main features of MP3 Skype Recorder:

