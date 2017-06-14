Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 FINAL

Minor update to the popular email client, but with a limited number of new features

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

14 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Nick Peers

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 14-06-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Open Source
Developer: Mozilla

Thunderbird is an email client from Mozilla, the organisation better known for the Firefox web browser which has a great deal to offer. In addition to handling multiple email accounts, the program can also be used to subscribe to RSS feeds and access online newsgroups and a new tabbed interface makes it easy to jump between individual emails or different aspects of the program.

There are new tools available to make it easier to manage a burgeoning inbox Email archival makes it possible to remove messages from your main inbox while retaining them for future reference, and the advanced search facility takes the hard works out of tracking down messages using a keyword filtering and timeline system.

As is the case with Firefox, Thunderbird supports addons can be used to customise and extend the features of the program. Getting started with the email client has been greatly simplified thanks to automatic account setting detection and nice touches such as the appearance of a warning if an email is written which includes the word ‘attached’ but no attachment is added make Thunderbird a joy to use.

With advanced security, phishing protection and automatic updating, coupled with countless other features which are simply not found in other email clients, Thunderbird is the ideal program to handle your email correspondence and much more.

What’s new in 52 (see release notes for more):

– NEW. Folder pane toolbar and folder view selector (replacement for folder view arrows)|
– NEW. Optionally remove corresponding data files when removing an account from Thunderbird
– NEW. Import settings from Becky! Internet Mail
– NEW. Possibility to copy message filter
– NEW. Dictionary setting is restored when editing a draft. Content-Language header (RFC 3282) transmitted with message
– NEW. Calendar: Event can now be created and edited in a tab
– NEW. Calendar: Processing of received invitation counter proposals
– NEW. Chat: Support Twitter Direct Messages
– NEW. Chat: Liking and favoriting in Twitter
– NEW. Chat: XMPP: Support SASL SCRAM authentication mechanism
– NEW. Chat: Support Jabber/XMPP Message Carbons (XEP-280)

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the Xbox One X help Microsoft overtake the PlayStation 4 in the battle of the consoles?

    • No (79%)
    • Yes (21%)

    Total Voters: 19

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel