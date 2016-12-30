Mozilla SeaMonkey Portable 2.46

largeImg.png

Get all the Internet tools you'll need within one integrate suite

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

30 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 30-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Mozilla

Back in the late 90s, the rage was to make Internet software as easy to use as possible. Indeed, I ran a business based around producing a suite of software that got users on to the net with ease. One particular suite, Turnpike, was sold to Demon Internet, for millions of pounds, before Microsoft started to take the Internet more seriously (read: build apps into the operating system).

After this, users could install Windows and find Internet Explorer, basic email and a dialup client that enabled them to connect to their ISP with few issues. Internet suites became somewhat redundant and the Internet was dominated by one browser and one key developer. Bad times.

More recently things have changed somewhat and users have realised that third-party developers can design and produce software that enhances their browsing experience. However, with some many choices, options and solutions, it’s easy for these tools to interact poorly. For this reason, anyone who can produce a fully-integrated all-in-one Internet suite, is on to a winner.

Mozilla have achieved this with their SeaMonkey suite. It’s not a new suite of Internet software, as it’s been around for a few years. It’s also based on customised versions of the Mozilla applications – you’ll find a web browser, an email client, IRC chat client and a web editor for producing your own homepage.

Note that this is the portable version of SeaMonkey.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel