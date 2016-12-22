Mozilla SeaMonkey 2.46

Back in the late 90s, the rage was to make Internet software as easy to use as possible. Indeed, I ran a business based around producing a suite of software that got users on to the net with ease. One particular suite, Turnpike, was sold to Demon Internet, for millions of pounds, before Microsoft started to take the Internet more seriously (read: build apps into the operating system).

After this, users could install Windows and find Internet Explorer, basic email and a dialup client that enabled them to connect to their ISP with few issues. Internet suites became somewhat redundant and the Internet was dominated by one browser and one key developer. Bad times.

More recently things have changed somewhat and users have realised that third-party developers can design and produce software that enhances their browsing experience. However, with some many choices, options and solutions, it’s easy for these tools to interact poorly. For this reason, anyone who can produce a fully-integrated all-in-one Internet suite, is on to a winner.

Mozilla have achieved this with their SeaMonkey suite. It’s not a new suite of Internet software, as it’s been around for a few years. It’s also based on customised versions of the Mozilla applications – you’ll find a web browser, an email client, IRC chat client and a web editor for producing your own homepage.

See the changelog for v2.46 release info.