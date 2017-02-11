Movavi Share Online 1.5.0

Movavi Share Online is a free application for quickly uploading images or video files to Facebook, YouTube, VKontakte, S3 and FTP.

Choose your upload destination and you’re able to set up authentication as usual: sign in to Google or Facebook, provide your FTP host name, user name and password, and so on.

Drag and drop your source folders, videos or images onto the program. There’s support for a range of video formats, including AVI, FLV, MP4, MOV, WebM, WMV and 3GP.

You’ve able to specify the individual details of each file. Select a YouTube video and you can enter a title and description, specify tags, select a category and privacy setting.

Once you’re done, hit Upload and watch as the program batch-uploads your media.