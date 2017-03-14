Mountain Duck 1.8.0

Mount server and cloud storage as a local drive

Read More:

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 14-03-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: iterate

Mountain Duck is a handy tool for mounting server and cloud storage accounts as local drives in Finder and Windows Explorer.

Based on Cyberduck, by the same developer, Mountain Duck can connect to FTP and SFTP servers, WebDAV, Amazon S3, Azure and OpenStack Swift storage.

Full support for secured SSL connections, strong ciphers, public key and two factor authentication keeps your communications safe at all times.

Setup is easy, particularly on the Mac: there’s no admin privileges or installation required.

And once Mountain Duck is running, there’s no more work to do. You’re able to browse remote files and open them with any application, just as though they were on a local drive.

What’s new in v1.8.0 (see full changelog for more)?

– Support transfer acceleration (S3)
– Display files in “Shared with me” folder (Google Drive)
– Fix registration of login item (Mac)
– NTLM authentication failure for uploads (Sharepoint)
– Selected client certificate cleared from bookmark after opening connection
– Activity window of current network tasks (Mac)
– Cannot select SSH private key to bookmark (Windows)
– Drastically reduced memory usage (Mac)
– Authentication failure when using PAM (iRODS)
– Editor freezes when saving file (Windows)
– Open taskbar menu with keyboard (Windows)

