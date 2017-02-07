Mountain Duck 1.7.0

Mountain Duck is a handy tool for mounting server and cloud storage accounts as local drives in Finder and Windows Explorer.

Based on Cyberduck, by the same developer, Mountain Duck can connect to FTP and SFTP servers, WebDAV, Amazon S3, Azure and OpenStack Swift storage.

Full support for secured SSL connections, strong ciphers, public key and two factor authentication keeps your communications safe at all times.

Setup is easy, particularly on the Mac: there’s no admin privileges or installation required.

And once Mountain Duck is running, there’s no more work to do. You’re able to browse remote files and open them with any application, just as though they were on a local drive.

What’s new in v1.7.0 (see full changelog for more)?

– New user interface based on the Windows Presentation Foundation (Windows)

– Improved connection management using single SSH connection for concurrently executing tasks (SFTP)

– Improved connection management using single shared connection pool for concurrently executing tasks (WebDAV, S3, OpenStack Swift, Google Drive, Azure, Dropbox)

– Choose certificate in bookmark panel for mutual authentication with TLS (WebDAV)

– Choose SSH private key from list in bookmark panel and login prompt (SFTP)

– Choose region when creating new container (S3)

– Choose region when creating new container (OpenStack Swift)

– Fix failures copying files (iRODS)

– Ignore failures copying .DS_Store files (Dropbox)

– Fix moving folders (Google Drive)

– Custom drive letter setting disregarded (Windows)