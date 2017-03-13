Mount Mercy girls win Cork CanSat regional final

A team of transition year girls from Mount Mercy College were announced winners of the Cork regional final of the CanSat challenge, and they will go forward to the national final on 27-28 April 2017 at Cork Institute of Technology.

A CanSat is a simulation of a real satellite in the size and shape volume of a soft drink can and is a European Space Agency initiative designed to inspire young people to pursue a career in the STEM fields, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the availability of a highly qualified workforce in the space industry of the future.

Speaking at the event said Dr Eamon Connolly, electrical & electronic engineering promotion officer, CEIA – Cork’s Technology Network – said: “CanSat is a unique space project that simulates a real satellite which fits into the volume of a soft drinks can – students launch their own satellite and get first-hand practical experience of a real space project. This initiative is designed to encourage and excite transition year students as to the possibilities of a career in science and engineering.”

Stephanie O’Neill, ESERO (European Space Education Resource Office) Ireland manager, Science Foundation Ireland Discover, said: “I would like to congratulate Mount Mercy College on their achievement, but I would also like to acknowledge the hard-work and dedication shown by our other finalists – each team did a fantastic job, the quality of the work this year was incredible,” said .

CanSat is a European Space Agency competition for second level students (transition year and upwards) run by ESERO Ireland in association with the CEIA Institutes of Technology: Athlone IT; Cork IT; DIT; GMIT; Limerick IT; and Sligo IT.

TechCentral Reporters