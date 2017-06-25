Motion Detector Pro 2.1.4

Detect intruders with your phone's camera

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

25 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 25-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Motion Detector

Motion Detector Pro is a camera app, that uses the built-in camera to detect movements in the surrounding area using an advanced motion detection algorithm. If it detects movement it sends an email or a text message with a picture link to another cell phone, allowing you to remotely monitor an area using your Android phone. Use it to keep an eye on your pet, your business/office or home. Motion Detector Pro can:

✓ Take a picture when the camera sees a movement and send it to an email or another phone. Great for catching thieves, watching your business/home or keeping an eye on your pet

✓ Indicate realtime on the phones display where the movement is detected

✓ Store the images on the cloud or locally on the phones SD-card

What’s New
Fixed bug with missing text messages

 

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Is Ruby over?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel