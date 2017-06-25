Motion Detector Pro 2.1.4

Motion Detector Pro is a camera app, that uses the built-in camera to detect movements in the surrounding area using an advanced motion detection algorithm. If it detects movement it sends an email or a text message with a picture link to another cell phone, allowing you to remotely monitor an area using your Android phone. Use it to keep an eye on your pet, your business/office or home. Motion Detector Pro can:

✓ Take a picture when the camera sees a movement and send it to an email or another phone. Great for catching thieves, watching your business/home or keeping an eye on your pet

✓ Indicate realtime on the phones display where the movement is detected

✓ Store the images on the cloud or locally on the phones SD-card

What’s New

Fixed bug with missing text messages