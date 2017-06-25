Motion Detector Pro 2.1.4
25 June 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|25-06-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Motion Detector
|Operating Systems:
|Android
|File Size:
|766.00 KB
|Requirements:
|
Android 1.6+
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Motion Detector Pro is a camera app, that uses the built-in camera to detect movements in the surrounding area using an advanced motion detection algorithm. If it detects movement it sends an email or a text message with a picture link to another cell phone, allowing you to remotely monitor an area using your Android phone. Use it to keep an eye on your pet, your business/office or home. Motion Detector Pro can:
✓ Take a picture when the camera sees a movement and send it to an email or another phone. Great for catching thieves, watching your business/home or keeping an eye on your pet
✓ Indicate realtime on the phones display where the movement is detected
✓ Store the images on the cloud or locally on the phones SD-card
What’s New
Fixed bug with missing text messages
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers