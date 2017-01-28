Moom 3.2.6

A cheap and easy way to gain unprecedented control over your windows

28 January 2017 | 0

Mac

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 5.0
Date: 28-01-2017
Award: Editor’s choice
License: Trial Software
Developer: Many Tricks

Moom allows you to easily move and zoom windows—on one display, or to another display—using either the mouse or the keyboard. Moom lets you…

• Hover over the green button and choose from five preset size/location options in a pop-up palette
• Use a grid to ‘draw’ a window’s desired size and location
• Define custom controls to move and zoom, move to other display, center, resize, and more
• Chain custom controls together to execute complex window management tasks
• Save window layouts to easily recreate a desired window arrangement at any time
• Automatically activate saved window layouts on changes in monitor layout, as in when you disconnect from your work display and then open your laptop at home
• Use keyboard mode to do all of this, and more, without ever touching a mouse

Moom 3.2.6 has been released with a few bug fixes for snap-related actions. Users had reported some issues with snapping when working with zoomed displays and when customizing toolbars, and some reported decreased responsiveness in certain apps. We have addressed all of these issues in Moom 3.2.6

