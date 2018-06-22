MoneyConf 2018

Imogen Heap
Mycelia founder Imogen Heap at MoneyConf 2018

Looking at bitcoin and beyond at the RDS

MoneyConf brought leading experts from the world of cryptocurrency, fintech and blockchain to the RDS in Dublin.

Niall Kitson met Noelle Acheson of CoinDesk; Aid:tech’s Niall Dennehy; Nicolas Gilot of Ultra; and Grammy-winning founder of Mycelia Imogen Heap to talk about what consumers, charities and creatives can get out of this revolutionary technology.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

 

Official websites:
CoinDesk
Aid:tech
Ultra
Mycelia

