Mockuuups Studio Free 1.1.2

img3File.png

Instantly create stylish product mockups

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

18 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 18-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Mockuuups Studio

Mockuuups Studio is a simple tool which makes it easy to create professional product mockups (photos where your design appears in a phone or tablet, as in the screenshot).

There are no design skills required. Just import a file and it’s instantly cropped and rotated to fit around 250 mockup templates, which are all then displayed in large preview thumbnails.

Most of these templates are only fully available in the $5/month, $48/year commercial version, unfortunately (you can export them now but they’ll have repeated watermarks). Hitting “Free” displays the templates you can actually use, 22 when we sampled the program.

These are very limited, mostly iPhones, a few watches, two iPads, a single landscape device. But they look good, are a reasonable resolution (our test iPad shot was 3652×2435), may be exported in a couple of clicks and freely used in personal or commercial products.

Read More:


Related Articles

Related Articles

No related articles found!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Should Chelsea Manning have had her sentence commuted?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel