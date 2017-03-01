Mobile Technologies Inc creates 150 jobs in Drogheda

Mobile Technologies Inc is to establish its MTI Global Services (MTIGS) European headquarters in Drogheda, creating 150 jobs. The move is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.

Recruitment is already under way for a variety of technology-based roles.

The company which operates in 90 countries, specialises in mobile device display technologies was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“We chose Ireland due to its talented technology savvy workforce, attractive business environment, and its membership in the European Union,” said president and CEO of Mobile Technologies Chris Remy. “The IDA was extremely helpful in assisting MTI with this decision. Whether helping MTI navigate local business requirements, selecting the town of Drogheda for our office location, or introducing us to their trusted partners and vendors – the IDA has been an incredible resource.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “The investment by Mobile Technologies Inc is fantastic news for the local economy of the North East region. These high-quality jobs will have a positive knock on effect on the wider region and promote Drogheda as an ideal location for conducting international business.”

TechCentral Reporters