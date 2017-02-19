MiTeC Weather Agent 2.1.1.0

MiTeC Weather Agent is a simple weather gadget for the Windows desktop.

The program opens with a small panel displaying the current weather conditions: temperature, pressure, humidity, cloud coverage, a text summary and more.

Click an arrow drops the panel down to reveal weather predictions for the next 5 days. There’s moon phase, sunrise and sunset data, too.

A small Settings dialog enables specifying your location, units (Imperial/ Metric), preferred number of days in the forecast (3-16), and whether you’d like the window to stay on top of everything else.

Unfortunately, there’s no option to minimise the program to the system tray, or even the task bar. Unless you choose the “always on top” option Weather Agent will probably be buried under other application windows.