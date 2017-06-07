Miranda IM 0.10.70

A versatile multi-protocol instant messaging tool with more than 350 plugins available

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

7 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 07-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Miranda IM Team

Unhappy with your current instant messaging tool? Then don’t just put up with it. There are alternatives – and Miranda IM is one of the best.

The program supports all the main protocols, for instance: AIM (AOL Instant Messenger), Facebook, Gadu-Gadu, IAX, ICQ, IRC, Jabber, MSN, Netsend, Tlen, Yahoo! and more. And so there’s no need to install multiple tools, as Miranda IM lets you chat with friends on all these networks from one simple interface.

Chatting is fun and easy with an attractive interface. If you don’t like some aspect of the program, though, the chances are it can be changed (this is one of the most configurable chat tools around). And a full message archive lets you recall any particular conversation whenever you like.

These are just the start of Miranda’s abilities, though. A clever plugin framework has encouraged developers to produce a range of add-ons, and there are now more than 350 available. Browse the list and you’ll find tools to encrypt your messages, display up-to-date weather information, extend your contacts list, send SMS messages, play games and more, all for free.

What’s new in v0.10.70?

– Consists of bug fixes and enhancements

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel