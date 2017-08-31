Minister Breen addresses Estonian links at Tech Bridge

Tech Bridge event showcases advances in e-government, fintech and more Print Print Trade

Minister of Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market & Data Protection Pat Breen opened the Ireland-Estonia Tech Bridge event today.

The event marked the beginning of the Estonian delegation’s two-day visit led by Deputy Secretary General for Communications & State Information Systems Simm Sikkut and Estonian tech companies led by Enterprise Estonia.

The focus of the visit is the creation of links between Irish and Estonian tech companies and the exploration of joint opportunities in fintech, e-government and cybersecurity.

Fifteen Enterprise Ireland client companies will attend the event and will be joined by Estonian companies Cybernetica, Guardtime, Estate Guru, Goswift, Icefire, Finora Technologies, Paytailor, TreasuryView and Key Capital.

Opening the event, Minister Breen said: “Ireland and Estonia have great synergies in the digital technology sector which this event aims to develop further. Estonian institutions and companies are globally recognised for their expertise in cybersecurity and fintech technology. Ireland is an important European hub for both sectors, thanks to the presence of multinational and Irish-owned cyber security enterprises and the Irish Financial Services Centre.

“Trade initiatives, such as this Ireland-Estonia Tech Bridge, are central to the drive to open doors and create new business alliances within the EU as part of the Irish government’s strategy to reduce our overall reliance on the UK and give Irish companies the innovation and marketing muscle to pioneer and expand into existing and new markets in the EU and globally.”

Bartosz Siepracki, manager of the Enterprise Ireland office in Warsaw, said: “MalwareBytes, Arvato Financial Services and TransferWise are companies that are active in both Ireland and Estonia.

“We also have the first case of a UK/Estonian start-up Travatar establishing its business in Galway. Our aim is that this visit will encourage more Estonian companies to consider Dublin as a viable alternative to other leading European cities.

“In addition to opportunities in cybersecurity – NATO has its Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallin – Estonia is very attractive as a location for wider Baltic/Nordic export activities. This initiative is part of Enterprise Ireland’s Eurozone strategy which aims to help Irish exporters increase exports into the zone by 50% to €6.15 billion by 2020.”

In 2016, Irish CSO data showed a 65% increase in Irish goods exports to Estonia as compared to 2015 from €26 million to €43 million. In 2016, Enterprise Ireland clients generated over €8 million of exports to Estonia, with food representing 48% of Irish indigenous exports to Estonia.

TechCentral Reporters