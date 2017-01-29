Milton 1.2.8

Milton is a minimalist painting tool.

The program looks very basic, at least initially. Set a brush size and opacity (not type, it’s always round), choose a colour and paint, undo or switch to the eraser if you’ve made a mistake.

And that’s it on the drawing side. There’s no Fill tool, no lines or geometric shapes, it’s all extremely simple.

Milton does have some tricks, though. Like, this is vector painting, not bitmap, so you can freely zoom in or out almost infinitely to add fine detail, or get the big picture.

There’s no fixed-size canvas, either. Need more space in a particular area? Click the mouse wheel and drag to move the canvas. The rest of your painting isn’t cropped, so you can zoom out again to view it all.

Milton has simple layer support, too. It automatically saves your work, complete with undo history, whenever you close the program. And when you’re done, any or all of your creation may be freely exported to a PNG or JPG.

What’s new (Changelog)

Export to bitmap with transparent background

Lower GPU requirements

Increased compatibility

Interpolation of new strokes to make them smoother

Support for Wacom pen eraser

Various bug fixes