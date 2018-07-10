Unlike previous Surface iterations – remember the Surface Book 2? – the Surface Go  launches without fanfare, in four colours: black, burgundy, cobalt blue, and the silvery ‘platinum’ of existing Surface models. Naturally, the Alcantara-covered keyboards are colour-coded to match the chassis, and there’s a new Surface Mobile Mouse to go along with it, beginning at $39. There’s also a new iteration of the Surface Pen, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, that will be offered as a $99 option.