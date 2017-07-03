Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool 5.06

Find and download genuine Windows and Office ISOs

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

3 July 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 03-07-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: HeiDoc

Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool is a portable application which helps you find and download genuine Windows and Office ISOs.

The program supports Windows 7, 8.1, 10, 10 Insider Preview, Office 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Choose the package you need and Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool offers further options. We selected Windows 10 Insider Preview, for example, and were presented with a list of 8 recent builds, many of which were available in multiple formats: Client, Enterprise, Education Insider, Core Single Language, China Only, IOT Core.

Click the build you need, select a product language and you’re presented with 32-bit (if appropriate) and 64-bit download links. These point to the genuine ISOs on the Microsoft site, not files hosted elsewhere, so it’s safe to click and download them as usual.

What’s new in 5.06?

– Improved user experience on East Asian language systems
– Fixed issues in Chinese (traditional) localization.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you fallen victim to ransomware?

    • No (95%)
    • Yes (5%)

    Total Voters: 21

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel