Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool 4.18

Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool is a portable application which helps you find and download genuine Windows and Office ISOs.

The program supports Windows 7, 8.1, 10, 10 Insider Preview, Office 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Choose the package you need and Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool offers further options. We selected Windows 10 Insider Preview, for example, and were presented with a list of 8 recent builds, many of which were available in multiple formats: Client, Enterprise, Education Insider, Core Single Language, China Only, IOT Core.

Click the build you need, select a product language and you’re presented with 32-bit (if appropriate) and 64-bit download links. These point to the genuine ISOs on the Microsoft site, not files hosted elsewhere, so it’s safe to click and download them as usual.

What’s new in 4.18?

– Fixed bug in localization of expert view tooltip.