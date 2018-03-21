Microsoft strikes security pact with long-time rival BlackBerry

The result is the creation of BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge, an offering which provides a security layer across Microsoft mobile apps

Microsoft has announced a strategic partnership with BlackBerry, with the one-time Redmond rival set to provide security integration with Office applications.

Terms of the agreement will see the vendors combine the cloud and productivity products of Microsoft, with the security and mobility solutions of BlackBerry.

The result is the creation of BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge, an offering which provides a security layer across Microsoft mobile apps, tapping into a joint customer base housing the world’s largest banks, healthcare providers, law firms and central governments.

“In an era when digital technology is driving rapid transformation, customers are looking for a trusted partner,” Microsoft executive vice president of worldwide commercial business, Judson Althoff, said.

“Our customers choose Microsoft 365 for productivity and collaboration tools that deliver continuous innovation, and do so securely.

“Together with BlackBerry, we will take this to the next level and provide enterprises with a new standard for secure productivity.”

By making Microsoft’s mobile apps available from within BlackBerry Dynamics, Althoff said enterprise users will now have a “consistent experience” when opening, editing, and saving a Microsoft Office 365 file such as Excel, PowerPoint and Word, across any iOS or Android device.

Furthermore, the solution aims to cover the data and privacy requirements of large-scale IT departments, through complying with corporate and regulatory policies.

“BlackBerry has always led the market with new and innovative ways to protect corporate data on mobile devices,” BlackBerry president of global sales, Carl Wiese, added.

“We saw a need for a hyper-secure way for our joint customers to use native Office 365 mobile apps. BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge addresses this need and is a great example of how BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to securely enable workforces to be highly productive in today’s connected world.”

In addition, the BlackBerry Secure platform has been integrated with the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, which includes BlackBerry UEM Cloud, BlackBerry Workspaces, BlackBerry Dynamics and BlackBerry AtHoc.

“Along with a number of our peers in the financial services industry,” said George Sherman, CIO, global technology infrastructure, JPMorgan Chase we see strategic partnerships like this one as key to enhancing and bringing new products to market.”

“This partnership will help create a more seamless mobile experience for end-users, which is a top priority for us at JPMorgan Chase,” said Sherman.

IDG News Service