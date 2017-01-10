Microsoft retiring the Blue Screen of Death for some users
10 January 2017 | 0
The change is designed to make it easier for Microsoft to distinguish problem reports from beta testers and consumers, according to a Microsoft blog post written by Windows Insider Program chief Dona Sarkar.
The BSOD has received several upgrades over the lifetime of Windows 10. Microsoft previously added QR codes and links to help pages in an attempt to make it easier for users to diagnose what led to the problems in the first place. At first, those codes just pointed users to a generic help page, but they’ve since been updated to be more specific.
The new screen is part of a whole slew of updates that Microsoft released to the Windows 10 beta on Monday, including changes to Windows Update and an update to the Start menu that lets users place tiles into folders.
IDG News Service
