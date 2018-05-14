Microsoft to replace faulty Surface Pro 4 screens with new devices

Microsoft will offer customers refurbished replacements of Surface Pro 4 devices impacted by faulty screens, more than two years after users first faced the problem.

Since Redmond released the hybrid 2-in-1 offering in October 2015, a small percentage of users have reported flickering issues with the device’s screen.

After attempting to solve the problem through firmware and drive updates, the tech giant finally admitted defeat and after “careful examination”, agreed to replace a “small percentage” of devices impacted.

“To support customers affected by this issue, we will replace eligible Surface Pro 4 devices for up to three years from the date of purchase, free of charge,” a support note from Microsoft read.

“Creating the best products and experiences for our customers is our top priority.”

According to Microsoft, only Surface Pro 4 devices, of any configuration, are covered under this programme, with the offer extended to both consumers and commercial customers.

“First, ensure that you have taken all the latest Surface and Windows Updates,” the advisory note added. “Surface and Windows updates are designed to keep your device running in an optimal state.

“If screen flicker persists with all current updates installed, please contact Microsoft support.

“Once an agent has determined that your device is eligible for replacement, you will need to prepare your Surface for service. We will ship you a replacement device as soon as you return your existing device.”

Typically, the vendor said it will take between 5-8 business days for users to receive an exchange device.

The fourth-generation of the Surface series, the Surface Pro 4 was unveiled in early October 2015, alongside the Surface Book.

Upon official launch the device was billed as an “update over its predecessor”, featuring Skylake CPUs, more RAM and SSD options and a 312mm (12.3”) display with a greater resolution.

IDG News Service