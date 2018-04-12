Microsoft opens up DreamSpace for STEM

€5m centre brings emerging technologies together for primary and secondary students Print Print Life

Microsoft has unveiled a €5 million educational space for primary and second level students can develop their STEM skills.

DreamSpace and is expected to host 100,000 primary and Transition Year students and their teachers over the next four years.

Visitors will be exposed to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality and robotics can be used to solve real-world problems.

Commenting at the launch of DreamSpace today, Minister for Education & Skills Richard Bruton said: “Having joined primary and TY students in their immersive DreamSpace experience this morning, I am confident that every child who has the opportunity to visit will leave here inspired to embrace STEM subjects and to get the best start in a world where digital skills are key to success.”

Speaking at the first session at DreamSpace today, Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland said: “At Microsoft, we’re determined to open everyone’s eyes and minds to how technology can help our young people to not only imagine a better future, but to build it. With digital transformation a reality of every aspect of our personal and professional world’s today, it is important that young people understand the power of technology at the earliest opportunity.

“We want them to understand that it is not just the power of technology that is important but rather the power of technology together with their own imagination. The combination of the two will help to shape, change, protect and improve our world and our society for generations to come. We want to ensure that all our young talented people in Ireland understand, appreciate and maximise the role that they can play in the development of their own future.”

“That’s why we’ve invested €5 million in the creation of a dedicated innovation and education hub, DreamSpace at our new campus at One Microsoft Place. As a physical embodiment of our own transformation as a company, our new building is the perfect place to give our children the knowledge to feed their curiosity and push the boundaries of what can be done, both today, and tomorrow.”

TechCentral Reporters