Microsoft to hire 600 staff in Dublin

Ireland to host EMEA Inside Sales Centre

Microsoft it is to hire 600 people following the selection of Dublin as the location for one of four global inside sales centres. Some 500 new roles have been created with immediate effect.

The company is recruiting a further 100 in operations, engineering, data centre management, technical solutions, search account management and customer sales.

The new hires will join the 1,200 people already working with Microsoft in the Dublin based EMEA operations centre, the European development centre, the Irish sales & marketing subsidiary and at the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) data centre.

The centre will enable sales staff to use tools and analytics to create a sales experience for customers which is personalised to address their business challenges or opportunities, and enables them to engage with Microsoft through their preferred channel, be it over the phone or online.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland (pictured), said: “Our CEO, Satya Nadella, is creating a culture of innovation and is bringing amazing technology to people with products like HoloLens and Surface Studio, with lots more to come. The team in Ireland has a long track record of helping the company to deliver against its vision and strategy and now there are opportunities for 600 more individuals to play their part in making the vision a reality.”

Lisa Dillon, managing director, EMEA inside sales, said: “We are creating an industry-leading digital marketing and data-driven sales approach to engage customers on their terms. We are looking for people to join us as we create the future of digital selling. The team we hire in Ireland will play a vital role in empowering our customers and partners across EMEA, drawing on the full array of Microsoft products and services in an era of digital transformation.”

