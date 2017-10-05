Microsoft adds 200 inside sales jobs in Dublin

New hires will bring company's Irish headcount to more than 2,000

Microsoft is further investing in Ireland through the expansion of its Dublin based EMEA inside sales organisation with the creation of 200 new jobs.

The company announced in February that Dublin had been selected as the location for the new EMEA inside sales organisation. This led to the immediate creation of 500 new jobs, 80% of which have already been filled and with recruitment well advanced for the remaining positions. The 200 additional roles announced today reflect the rapid expansion of the organisation. Once this second phase of recruitment is complete, it will bring Microsoft’s overall employee numbers in Ireland to 2,000.

Microsoft is seeking applications for technical and solutions sales specialists as well as those with language capabilities to work with broad range of customers across the EMEA region. The company is also recruiting individuals with leadership experience to help build the organisation and to support the growing teams of digital sellers.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “The rapid expansion of our EMEA inside sales organisation reflects the dynamism and transformation of the company. Microsoft is driving innovation which is delivering business outcomes for customers, and in turn is creating significant demand for our solutions.

“The continued contribution of the Dublin-based Inside Sales team to the company at a global level ensures that we are in a strong position when we seek to attract further investment to Ireland. With the continued growth of our team and our preparations for a move into our beautiful new state of the art campus building, our fourth decade in Ireland is shaping up to be the best yet.”

Lisa Dillon, managing director, EMEA inside sales, said: “This [announcement] reflects the strength of the team that we have recruited to date, and the quality of the applicants that have applied to join the Microsoft team. In addition to adding more technical and solutions sales specialists, we are now ready to add those with established careers and proven leadership capability, to help support the continued growth of the team.”

Recruitment is underway for the 200 new positions with the intention to have all 700 new hires before the end of this year.

TechCentral Reporters