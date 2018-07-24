MCCI researchers pave way to semiconductor market

Centre's projects netted more than €7.5m in funding last year

The annual report of the Microelectronic Circuits Centre Ireland (MCCI) has highlighted the role of microelectronics in the semiconductor industry and their applications the fields of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

MCCI acts as a single point of contact for the microelectronics industry in Ireland to access academic research. It hosts a team of over 90 researchers and engineers across Tyndall National Institute, UL and UCD working on more than 50 research projects. Its industry partners include Analog Devices, Qualcomm, Intel and Boston Scientific.

Funded by Enterprise Ireland and the IDA, MCCI grew its microelectronic research funding by €6.5 million from an initial grant of €1 million through industry collaboration and public funding sources.

In 2017, the Centre completed six IP licenses for medtech and smart agriculture applications with a further eight currently under negotiation.

“Our sustained growth since the establishment of the MCCI in 2010 demonstrates the value and importance of our work in microelectronic research,” said executive director Donnacha O’Riordan.

“We are bridging the gap between research and applications for the microelectronics industry, providing a path for fundamental commercialisation of research.

“With the agility to respond proactively to sector changes and demands, a research programme which can focus on problem sets for industry, this is where and how we are delivering real business value through our people and disruptive innovation in microelectronics.”

The microelectronics sector continues to grow each year, with the global semiconductor industry worth more than $400 billion in 2017. This growth drives demand for electrical and electronics engineers and circuit designers that can develop the connected devices, sensors, embedded systems and actuators.

TechCentral Reporters