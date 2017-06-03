Met Office Weather 1.12

Make sure you stay one step ahead of the weather with the new Met Office Weather app.

Plan your day, wherever you are in the world, with the latest daily weather forecasts and UK severe weather warnings – direct from the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service.

– Get the most up-to-date and accurate weather forecast information available for the next seven days.

– Easily plan and prepare for all weather eventualities.

– Stay safe with advance warnings of severe weather conditions in the UK, as soon as warnings are issued.

– See the weather across your favourite locations in one simple view.

Key features:

– Access a seven-day weather forecast, available for many locations across the globe.

– Get a daily forecast snapshot for your current and saved locations, providing an at-a-glance view of the weather.

– Personalise your forecasts and see how the weather could affect your day by saving multiple locations.

– Simple and easy to use, get a snapshot of your week or quickly access extra detail when you need it.

– Stay up-to-date with hourly forecasts for the next two days and with three-hourly forecasts available for the next three to seven days.

– Subscribe to push notifications and receive important alerts for the latest UK severe weather warnings – including snow, strong winds, ice, fog and rain forecasts.

Includes:

– Probability of rain, sleet, snow, hail, and drizzle

– Actual temperature and ‘feels like’ temperature

– UK National Severe Weather Warnings

– Wind speed, direction and gusts

– Sunrise and sunset times

– UV Index

– Visibility

– Humidity

– Pressure

The app is designed to work on iOS 8 and iOS 9.

What’s New in Version 1.12

With the features in this release you will be able to:

• Play and pause the rainfall forecast and observations maps

• Add the Met Office weather widget to your Today View (iOS 10 and later)

• Access the weather maps straight from the forecast detail screen