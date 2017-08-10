Message received as hearing aid start-up wins €10k NDRC award

Aurius combines assistive technology with mobile apps Print Print Trade

Dublin based start-up Aurius has won €10,000 as part of the annual Ireland Funds Business Plan Competition in partnership with the NDRC. Aurius offers affordable, high quality hearing aids paired with an app on a phone or tablet that allows users to tune the device at home. This breakthrough technology means that a visit to the audiologist is no longer required when common glitches occur, thereby saving the user both time and money.

CEO Paul Allan, a 22-year-old student at Trinity College Dublin, said: “The Business Plan Competition helped us greatly in understanding that, while we might have a brilliant product, it is our marketing strategy that will be key to our future success. The mentorship and networking opportunities provided by both The Ireland Funds and NDRC is second to none and I would encourage any early stage start-ups to consider applying for next year’s competition when the time comes.”

The €10,000 prize money will support Allan and the team Dinnaga Ranul Padmaperuma (20) and Luc Bellintani (19) in the expansion phase, predominantly bringing the product to market.

In second place, Helixworks Technologies a Cork-based biotechnology firm represented by Nimesh Pinnamaneni, has developed a new DNA writing technology that can write complex DNA code 10 times cheaper and faster than what is currently available to biotech companies.

Luke Sexton and Daniel Beere came in third place with their product, Victor the VisaBot, a text bot designed to solve systemic problems associated with securing travel visas.

Panel judge and entrepreneur in residence at Bank of Ireland Gene Murphy said: “The standard of presentations from teams this year was really phenomenal. It’s great to see The Ireland Funds and the NDRC supporting young people in this space, to create the next level of indigenous talent that is Irish based and that can scale around the world.”

TechCentral Reporters