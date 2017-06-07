Medical device spinout Nova Leah to create 78 jobs

Lero DkIT spinout Nova Leah has announced plans to create 78 jobs over the next four years as it targets the US medical devices market.

The company’s cloud-based system, SelectEvidence guides medical device manufacturers implementing cybersecurity requirements and best practices over the lifetime of device in compliance with US Food & Drug Administration recommendations for information security threats and risks during premarket and post market activities.

“The recent WannaCry ransomware attack on the UK’s NHS highlights the importance of cybersecurity in the health sector. Today’s medical devices incorporate high levels of software and are connected across networks, online or wirelessly,” said Nova Leah co-founder and CEO Anita Finnegan (pictured).

“As a result, medical device manufacturers are facing two major challenges: ensuring compliance with stricter regulatory measures and minimising the probability of malicious breaches aimed at medical devices and healthcare IT networks.”

Lero Director Prof Brian Fitzgerald said: “The launch of this spinout company is further evidence of the quality and global potential of the software research being carried out across the Lero organisation. It also emphasises the national asset in terms of medical device research that is based at the Dundalk Institute of Technology.”

Dr Joe Healy, divisional manager of Enterprise Ireland’s high potential start-up division, said: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Dr Anita Finnegan over the past five years and seen first-hand how the college based research and then the start-up company Nova Leah has gone from strength to strength.”

Finnegan has more than 15 years’ experience working in regulated environments such as medical devices, automotive and construction. She also represents Ireland as the medical device security expert at international standards meetings.

Nova Leah, has opened an office in Boston to serve the North American market. Initial investors include US venture capital company Cosimo Venture Partners and Enterprise Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters