MediaInfo 0.7.96

It’s taken a very long time, but you’ve finally found and downloaded that audio or video file you’ve been looking for. So it’s particularly frustrating that it won’t play. At all. But why?

You could try downloading the file again, just in case it was corrupted. Maybe using another media player would help. How about installing a new codec pack? Troubleshooting media problems is tricky, and you could spend hours trying to figure out the problem.

There is a quicker alternative, though. Just open your audio or video file in MediaInfo, and you’ll see lots of technical information about it: video and audio stream type, codec, aspect ratio, frames per second, sample rate and more.

If the file is broken – a missing video stream, say – then you’ll see that immediately, and won’t have to waste time tweaking your own system. And if it’s just using a codec that you don’t have installed, then you can quickly grab the latest version, and hopefully fix your playback problems right away. (There’s even a “go to the web site of this video codec” button, so it’s only a single click away.)

As a bonus, MediaInfo also displays file tags: album and track name, performer, composer, publisher, whatever it might contain. And wide support for video and audio formats means it’ll work with just about any file type – MKV, OGM, AVI, DivX, WMV, QuickTime, Real, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DVD (VOB), OGG, MP3, WAV, RA, AC3, DTS, AAC, M4A, AU, AIFF and more.

Version 0.7.96 brings (changelog):

+ MPEG-4: display of recorded date from DV substream x I505, AC-3: crash with some potentially malformed frames

x I477, AVC: fix hang when open .mpls from some 3D BD

x MPEG-4: does not show “1904” year is raw value is 0 (Mac/Linux)

x Dedicated read thread disabled by default (rare dead locks)

x #B1027, MPEG-TS: some files where detected as MPEG-TS or BDAV but they aren’t

x Sequence of files : frame count was wrong with sequence of MPEG-TS files (was count of files)

x MXF: detection of more 608/708 with parsing of few frames in the middle of the file was broken