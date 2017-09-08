McCann FitzGerald embraces AI with Neota Logic

Platform deployment a first for Ireland Print Print Trade

Legal firm McCann FitzGerald his bringing artificial intelligence to Ireland’s legal sector after entering into an deal with New York-based Neota Logic.

The agreement, which marks the first time that Neota Logic has been deployed in Ireland, will provide McCann FitzGerald with access to Neota Logic’s technology, training and services to reduce the cost and speed of consultations.

The Neota Logic System (NLS) is a no-code, AI-powered software development platform with which subject matter experts and other professionals can develop intelligent applications to automate expertise, processes, and documents.

“As a law firm on the cutting edge of legal services delivery, we’re always striving to find progressive new ways to have a positive impact on our clients’ business,” said Barry Devereux, managing partner, McCann FitzGerald.

“Neota Logic’s technology is appealing because of its impressive track record for helping law firms to innovate and evolve the way they deliver services cost efficiently, yet without compromising legal advice, accuracy and quality.”

Greg Wildisen, International Managing Director, Neota Logic, said: “We look forward to working with McCann FitzGerald as they look for ways to apply AI and other technology to innovate how they collaborate with clients to reduce legal risk and cost. It’s also exciting to be part of the team pioneering the use of AI for legal services in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters