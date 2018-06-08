Max Schrems on GDPR

The man behind Europe-v-Facebook airs his view on data protection and his lawsuits against the tech giants Print Print Radio

Max Schrems has been taking on Facebook about its use of personal data since since 2011. When GDPR came into effect on 25 May he lodged fresh suits against Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Google.

Niall Kitson sat down with him to discuss what, if anything, has changed for consumers.

