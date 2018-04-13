Mastercard to add 185 jobs as digital merges with physical payment teams

Mastercard is to take on 175 new employees at its base in Leopardstown, Dublin. The development is support by IDA Ireland.

The new roles will include software engineers, blockchain specialists, data scientists, project managers, analysts, product designers, cloud infrastructure specialists and information security experts.

Mastercard’s Leopardstown office currently houses 380 staff. It is the global headquarters of Mastercard Labs, the company’s research and development arm, which is dedicated to bringing innovative payment solutions to market at speed.

Ken Moore, executive vice president and head of Mastercard Labs, said: “Ireland is the heart of our global innovation efforts – throughout Mastercard, Dublin is admired as a key technology hub – we’re looking to replicate the innovation culture we’ve fostered here in our offices around the world. The vibrant culture we have here makes it the perfect place to recruit for these highly-skilled roles. We need great minds who can look outside of Mastercard’s traditional payments expertise and create solutions to benefit our customers around the world, and I’m excited to grow our business here.”

Sonya Geelon, country manager, Mastercard Ireland, added: “We’re really proud to be investing further in our Irish presence. At our Dublin office, we’re working on innovations that will shape the future of payments not just in Ireland, but all around the world. We’re driving projects that promote financial inclusion at home and abroad, and are working to provide consumers, businesses and governments with the most innovative, safe and secure ways to pay.”

The announcement follows Mastercard’s decision to bring its digital and physical payment teams under one organisation under the products & innovation banner.

TechCentral Reporters