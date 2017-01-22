MarsEdit 3.7.10

Edit your blog from your desktop

22 January 2017

Bob Thornton

Date: 22-01-2017
Developer: Red Sweater Software, LLC.

There are now million of blogs in existence, and the vast majority of them can be edited online. While this has obvious advantages such as the ability to compose new posts from any computer with an internet connection, there are also downsides.

Online blog editing can be a slow and frustrating experience, but MarsEdit enables you to connect to your WordPress , Moveable Type, Blogger and many other blogs and edit them using word processor style offline software.

With rich text and HTML editing modes, the ability to create and use template as well as an impressive media manager, MarsEdit makes it easier than ever to maintain a blog. For the purposes of customisation, the application integrates with BBEdit, SubEthaEdit, TextMate, TextWrangler, and any editor that supports that ODBEditor suite.

Being an offline editor means that you can compose posts wherever you are and upload them later. MarsEdit benefits from being significantly easier to use than the vast majority of online blog editing tools, and it’s worth taking for a test drive even if you’re not looking for offline editing.

