MaREI appoints new centre directors

Decision fuelled by Citizens' Assembly call for more work on climate change Print Print Life

MaREI, the national centre for marine and renewable energy research and development, has named UCC professors Brian O Gallachoir and Jerry Murphy as co-directors.

The appointments comes after the Citizens’ Assembly recently turned its attention to tackling climate change.

The Assembly’s efforts align with MaREI’s vision to make Ireland a global leader in marine and renewable energy; MaREI has contributed to the Citizens’ Assembly by delivering written submissions and presentations.

Backed by Science Foundation Ireland, MaREI, is a €55 million research centre comprised of 200 researchers working with 48 industry partners across six academic partner institutions.

“MaREI, is a world leader in addressing key scientific, technical and socio-economic challenges across the marine and renewable energy sectors. The delivery of excellence in science, and its exploitation for the benefit of society, requires excellent leadership,” said UCC President Prof Patrick O’Shea.

“The appointment of Professors Brian O Gallachoir and Jerry Murphy as directors of MaREI, heralds the next exciting phase of this key national initiative and further enhances the institutions and Ireland’s global reputation in the marine and renewable energy research and development space.”

Prof Murphy, who leads MaREI’s research activity in bioenergy, focused on how Ireland builds a renewable green gas industry, is Chair in Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering at UCC and serves as International Energy Agency Bioenergy Task Leader for Energy from Biogas.

“MaREI research involves world-class scientists and engineers working with industry to facilitate Ireland’s energy transition to a low carbon future. This is exemplified by our collaborative research with companies involved in wave and tidal energy, including ESB, OpenHydro, GKinetic and DP Energy.

“In addition, our collaboration with Gas Networks Ireland on greening the gas grid has led to the Causeway Project, which will involve grid injection of biogas, 13 service stations serving advanced gaseous biofuels and ultimately 20% substitution of natural gas with renewable gas.”

Prof Ó Gallachóir leads MaREI’s energy policy and modelling research, increasing the evidence-base underpinning energy and climate action policy choices by exploring a range of future energy scenarios for Ireland, is also Professor of Energy Engineering at UCC and Chair of the Executive Committee of the International Energy Agency Technology Collaboration Programme on energy systems modelling.

“MaREI’s research has usefully informed the development of Ireland’s energy and climate policy and the strategic plans of our industry partners over the past few years,” said Prof O Gallachoir.

“Our ambition going forward is to focus much more on engaging with citizens and communities and developing future scenarios together, so that we not only have a sustainable energy system, we also co-develop a sustainable energy society.”

TechCentral Reporters