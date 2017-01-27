ManageEngine opens Dublin data centre

New facility, with Dutch twin, strengthens EU service capability Print Print Trade

IT management company ManageEngine has opened a data centre in Dublin, that is part of overall efforts to help IT teams move operations seamlessly to the cloud, while adhering to the data privacy and security standards of the EU.

Another facility in Amsterdam was announced with the Dublin one, both of which are ISO 27001 certified.

With cloud adoption in Europe on a trend of high growth, software vendors are taking steps to protect customer data, said ManageEngine in a launch statement.

To address security concerns associated with the cloud, ManageEngine said the new data centres are certified Service Organisation Controls (SOC) Type II and reinforce its efforts to facilitate cloud adoption by IT teams in the EU.

“ManageEngine simplifies IT management with both on-premises and cloud applications,” said Tim McAlpin, technical director, Servaplex. “The availability of ServiceDesk Plus, ManageEngine’s flagship ITSM product, from its newly commissioned EU data centres will be warmly welcomed by our customers who are subject to some of the world’s strictest data privacy regulations. ServiceDesk Plus has already been adopted by many organisations in Ireland.”

“Furthermore, Mobile Device Manager Plus, the company’s enterprise mobility management software, will also be accessible from the EU data centres from February 2017,” said McAlpin

ManageEngine specialises in the delivery of real-time IT management tools to a worldwide user base, including more than 60% of Fortune 500 companies. The company is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, India, Singapore, Japan and China.

TechCentral Reporters