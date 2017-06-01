Malwarebytes 3.1.2.1733 (build 1.0.139)

Malwarebytes 3 is the next generation of the popular malware killer, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware.

The product is a combination of every Malwarebytes technology, including anti-malware, anti-exploit, anti-ransomware, web protection and more.

The interface is straightforward and familiar. A dashboard displays your current status, you can launch a scan with a click, and most of the time there’s nothing else to do at all.

This doesn’t mean you won’t notice any changes. Despite all the extra technologies, for instance, Malwarebytes says system scans are now 3x to 4x faster.

Experienced users will also find an array of options, switches and settings to help tweak the program.

To take a single example, you don’t just have an option to turn the anti-exploit on or off. You can also configure 6 separate six component technologies (DEP, anti-heapspraying, ASLR, more), eight memory protection methods, five application behaviour checks, five Java technologies, and individually define the types of apps where each of these will be used (browsers, Office, PDF readers, media players, more).

Please note, this version willl automatically update any existing Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, Anti-Exploit and Anti-Ransomware installations to a 14-day trial of Malwarebytes 3.0.

What’s new in 3.1 (see changelog for more)?

– Multiple enhancements result in reduction of memory usage

– Faster load time and responsiveness of third-party applications

– Improved performance of Web Protection

– Faster Malwarebytes 3 program startup time and responsiveness of user interface

– New detection and protection layer with machine learning based anomaly detection (to be deployed gradually even if it shows “enabled” under Settings)

– Improved Self-Protection by requiring escalated privileges to disable protections or deactivate a license

– Enhanced malware protection techniques and remediation capabilities

– Added an automatic monthly scheduled scan in Free mode