Malwarebytes 3.0.6.1469

Malwarebytes' next-generation do-everything product

Downloads

25 January 2017 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 25-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes 3 is the next generation of the popular malware killer, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware.

The product is a combination of every Malwarebytes technology, including anti-malware, anti-exploit, anti-ransomware, web protection and more.

The interface is straightforward and familiar. A dashboard displays your current status, you can launch a scan with a click, and most of the time there’s nothing else to do at all.

This doesn’t mean you won’t notice any changes. Despite all the extra technologies, for instance, Malwarebytes says system scans are now 3x to 4x faster.

Experienced users will also find an array of options, switches and settings to help tweak the program.

To take a single example, you don’t just have an option to turn the anti-exploit on or off. You can also configure 6 separate six component technologies (DEP, anti-heapspraying, ASLR, more), eight memory protection methods, five application behaviour checks, five Java technologies, and individually define the types of apps where each of these will be used (browsers, Office, PDF readers, media players, more).

Please note, this version willl automatically update any existing Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, Anti-Exploit and Anti-Ransomware installations to a 14-day trial of Malwarebytes 3.0.

What’s new in 3.0.6.1469 (see changelog for more)?

– Fixed installer error that displayed ‘External exception E06D7363’
– Fixed issue where updates would get stuck in ‘Checking’ state
– Fixed slow shutdown issue that could occur in Windows 7 with Malware Protection enabled
– Fixed conflict with Kaspersky that would not allow browsers to open properly
– Improved upgrade experience when installing over a previous version of the Malwarebytes anti-exploit technology

