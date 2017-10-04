Make a splash in your career with Exads

One of the world’s top four ad-serving platforms, the Dublin-based company says a relaxed and open work culture has been key to fostering its innovative IT team Print Print Careers

An open door represents all that’s good about working with Exads believes lead PHP developer Tiago Oliveira.

“You can walk into the CTO office and have a chat. We are a small tech team with a very flat management structure with little hierarchy. It means your ideas are listened to and you have the opportunity to be creative and make a difference to the company. The work culture may be informal but we are always focused on innovation.”

It’s this relaxed and creative work environment that has attracted many IT professionals to the join team at Exads believes chief technology officer Craig Donnelly.

“Many of our staff have joined us from bigger companies and find the move away from the rigid office hierarchies and red tape refreshing. We look for professionals who are passionate about their craft and we give them the opportunity to stretch themselves and they relish it.”

Based in Sandyford, Exads is a young international startup which has been headquartered in Dublin since 2013. The innovative adtech company provides tools and services to advertisers, publishers and networks for ad serving across the Web, mobile/tablet and smart TV.

It has been so successful that Exads is ranked amongst the top four ad-serving platforms worldwide.

The company prides itself on breaking records. On an average month they serve upwards of 125 billion ad impressions across 80,000 publishers resulting in data transfers in excess of 500Tb across three major data centres around the globe.

And it’s the team in Dublin that has helped make that happen says Donnelly.

“We thrive on pragmatic problem solving in a fast paced environment. Our team is comprised of industry veterans and people who are passionate about building the best advertising technology on the market. “

It’s the combination of people, perks and career progress that impresses Oliveira.

“Working at Exads means facing new and exciting challenges every day. I am constantly learning and developing new skills. I work with an amazing team of great people from all over the world who are always ready to step up and help when needed. Not to mention all the perks too. Pool games, FIFA tournaments, team lunches and night outs, awesome parties – the list goes on.”

The small team is truly international with employees from Portugal, Poland, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Croatia and Ireland working together in Sandyford.

“We are proud of the team we have built in Dublin,” says HR manager Niamh Muldoon.

“We offer people the opportunity to do interesting and creative work which will help them progress their career but we achieve that in a work environment that is friendly, supportive and collaborative. At the moment we are recruiting for a front end developer and a senior PHP developer but we are a rapidly expanding company so our recruitment is ongoing.”

