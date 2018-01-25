Majority of Irish businesses have a remote working policy

Nearly a third still prohibit BYOD on data protection grounds, finds Blueface Print Print Pro

More than three quarters (78%) of Irish businesses now have a remote working policy, enabling employees to enjoy greater flexibility in where they work, according to the latest Business Communications Technology (BCT) Insight Report from Blueface.

More than two thirds of companies (69%) have introduced a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy in the workplace, allowing employees to use personal devices to access business materials. However, Blueface points out that this leaves almost a third (31%) who still prohibit this practice, citing grounds of data protection and security.

According to Blueface, the rise in remote working accommodation has much to do with developing technologies, such as Voice over IP (VoIP).

The use of VoIP technology, said the company, has increased in workplaces, with 35% of businesses utilising VoIP, and 25% of those surveyed without a VoIP line intending to switch to one. The report also found that 60% of start-ups surveyed intend to choose VoIP as their next provider.

While older communications practices such as fax and voicemail are still in regular use, with 45% and 75% of subjects, respectively, still using them on a regular basis, the report says that Irish businesses have, for the most, part taken progressive steps forward in the utilisation of communications technology.

“This survey demonstrates the rapid changes that are being experienced by Irish businesses,” said Brian Martin, senior vice president, Blueface EMEA. “Employees are expecting more flexible work arrangements, customers are demanding more responsiveness from companies and the challenge is now for CEO’s to embrace the change required within their organisations to address these needs.”

The survey report says more than half (57%) of large enterprises (200+ employees) have endured malicious hacking or phishing attempts in the last 12 months. It also found that more than a third (38%) of all businesses surveyed, from large enterprises to start-ups, have endured an attempted hack in the last year.

Unsurprisingly, the report says that voice communication remains the most popular medium of communication in business, with two thirds (65.5%) preferring it, due to its facilitation of context and flow in conversations.

Another significant finding was that a quarter of people fear the continued reliance on automation and the rise of new technology, will have implications for future job security.

The report goes on to predict that by 2025, VoIP and mobile data will become the primary medium for mobile voice services, overtaking cellular technology.

Due to the rapid growth of remote working policies in Irish workplaces, says the report, remote working policies will rival the popularity of fixed office locations by 2025.

The report also predicts that voice recognition technologies, such as automated speech recognition, will become increasingly popular and will help to unlock next generation connectivity.

TechCentral Reporters